Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

