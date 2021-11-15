Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.43% of Malvern Bancorp worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MLVF opened at $16.77 on Monday. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

