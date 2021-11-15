Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 157,200 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 157,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.00 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $652.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

