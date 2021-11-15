Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,671 shares of company stock worth $71,042 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.