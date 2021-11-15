Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 170,335 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,335 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 20.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 625,118 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

