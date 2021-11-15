Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 170,335 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,335 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of NMI worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.