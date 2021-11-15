Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Vinci Partners Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

