Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ashford were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AINC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Ashford Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.