Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in October

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,897. Renault has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

