ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of ReneSola worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOL. Raymond James dropped their target price on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NYSE SOL opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

