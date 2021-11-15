Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.43 ($8.07).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 45.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 593.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 870.65. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 639.60 ($8.36).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

