Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

