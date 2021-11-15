Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CSFB boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research upped their target price on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.34.

ECN opened at C$11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.80. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.00%.

In other news, insider ECN CAPITAL CORP. bought 1,622,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$16,223,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,683,100 shares in the company, valued at C$16,834,534.51. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

