Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS: MTUAY):

11/10/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/2/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/1/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $113.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.52. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of $104.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.20.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

