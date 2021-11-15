Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/5/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up previously from €7.14 ($8.40).

10/19/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/15/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

