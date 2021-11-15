ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, an increase of 1,234.5% from the October 14th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 280,850 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

RETO traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

