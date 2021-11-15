Reviewing Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Bank of China pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CapitaLand and Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Bank of China $129.57 billion 0.80 $27.95 billion $2.62 3.36

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand.

Risk and Volatility

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CapitaLand and Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A Bank of China 23.25% 9.96% 0.86%

Summary

Bank of China beats CapitaLand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 11,550 institutions, including 10,991 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 559 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Bank of China Limited is a subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Limited.

