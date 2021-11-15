Reviewing ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Alector alerts:

This table compares Alector and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -16.62% -12.96% -6.04% ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -87.15%

61.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alector and ImmunityBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.10 million 89.29 -$190.23 million ($0.52) -44.58 ImmunityBio $110,000.00 7,674.03 -$92.38 million N/A N/A

ImmunityBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Risk & Volatility

Alector has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alector and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.00%. ImmunityBio has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.83%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Alector on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.