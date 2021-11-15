Reviewing Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) and Its Competitors

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: INGXF) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Innergex Renewable Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors 496 2247 1708 11 2.28

Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 66.45%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Innergex Renewable Energy pays out -69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 80.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Innergex Renewable Energy is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innergex Renewable Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy -24.74% 2.11% 0.24% Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors 1.79% 9.50% 2.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $457.77 million -$24.36 million -18.90 Innergex Renewable Energy Competitors $8.62 billion $480.04 million 4.31

Innergex Renewable Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy. Innergex Renewable Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Innergex Renewable Energy competitors beat Innergex Renewable Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.