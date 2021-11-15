Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 808,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,227. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

