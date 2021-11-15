Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 217 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.18. 163,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,544,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

