Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 3,574 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,788. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

