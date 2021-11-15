Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 319 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

