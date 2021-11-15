Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

