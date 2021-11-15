Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $65.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $50,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $71.67. 8,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,837. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.