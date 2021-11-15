RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $9,940,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,575,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $6,667,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 12.0% in the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $9.98 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

