Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROVR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 211,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.