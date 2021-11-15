Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce $36.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROVR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 211,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,592. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.