Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,070.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter.

RWK opened at $96.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

