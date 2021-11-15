Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,500 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.88 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

