Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,819 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.01.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.