Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 273,174 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $32.40 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08.
In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
Further Reading: Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.