Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 273,174 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $32.40 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

