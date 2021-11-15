Royal Bank of Canada Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $365.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.85.

NICE stock opened at $311.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.15. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

