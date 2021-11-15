Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$16.00” Price Target for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCN. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$15.75 price target (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.73.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$18.04 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$10.70 and a one year high of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.