RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $47.19. 127,390 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58.

