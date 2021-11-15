RVW Wealth LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.56. 17,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

