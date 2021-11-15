RVW Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF makes up 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XITK traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.60. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.99. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $178.09 and a 1 year high of $265.41.

