RVW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 203,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.