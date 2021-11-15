Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Agricole lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.80 ($2.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,066. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £492.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
