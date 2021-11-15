Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

SBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Agricole lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.80 ($2.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,066. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £492.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). Insiders acquired a total of 42,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,061,004 over the last 90 days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

