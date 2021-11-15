Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,430 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after buying an additional 1,618,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after buying an additional 2,485,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 174,500 shares of company stock worth $1,575,185. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

