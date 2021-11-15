Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Head to Head Comparison

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 14.57 $13.82 million $0.15 46.87

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 26.78% 4.90% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 203.10%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 64.77%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

