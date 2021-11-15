Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.24.

Shares of IPGP opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

