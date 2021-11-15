Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €28.80 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €17.04 ($20.04) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.38.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.