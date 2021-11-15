Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $555.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.79 and a 200-day moving average of $521.26. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $653.00.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

