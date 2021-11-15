Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 14,761 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 727,746 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.