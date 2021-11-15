Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,593 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after acquiring an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

