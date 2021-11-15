Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,997,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $332.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,245 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,774. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

