Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $179.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

