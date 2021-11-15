Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,568 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $83.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 757.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

