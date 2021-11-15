Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 19.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

