SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of SBA Communications worth $131,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $343.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.27.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,297 shares of company stock worth $75,706,273 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

